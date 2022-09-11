LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match

Getty Images

A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson.

Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.

That’s when Bell landed a right hand to Peterson’s chin that buckled the longtime Viking’s knees and sent him to the ground. Peterson got up, but the referee wisely stopped the fight because Peterson was in no condition to continue.

“I appreciate everybody’s love and support, for real,” Bell said, via Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com. “That’s really what kept me going. Honestly, all the hate . . . that motivates me.”

Neither player has officially retired from the NFL, but there’s been little sign of interest from NFL teams in giving either player a chance to continue their careers.