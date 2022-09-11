Mac Jones suffered a back injury in loss to Dolphins

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t lead the team to a win in Miami on Sunday and he didn’t emerge from the loss unscathed.

Reporters in Miami for Sunday’s game noted that Jones was seen going for x-rays after the 20-7 loss was in the book. There was no word on what body part doctors were looking at and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had no update on Jones’ status during his postgame press conference.

The Patriots announced a short time later that Jones has a back injury and will not be made available to the media.

Jones was 21-of-30 for 213 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during the game. He was sacked twice and hit three times by the Dolphins defense.