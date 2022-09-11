Mac Jones suffered a back injury in loss to Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t lead the team to a win in Miami on Sunday and he didn’t emerge from the loss unscathed.

Reporters in Miami for Sunday’s game noted that Jones was seen going for x-rays after the 20-7 loss was in the book. There was no word on what body part doctors were looking at and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had no update on Jones’ status during his postgame press conference.

The Patriots announced a short time later that Jones has a back injury and will not be made available to the media.

Jones was 21-of-30 for 213 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during the game. He was sacked twice and hit three times by the Dolphins defense.

 

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Mac Jones suffered a back injury in loss to Dolphins

  3. on to cincinnati n now just suck for a good draft spot as season is done after one not that we was expecting much anyways … : S

  4. Oh so that’s the excuse they’ll use to bench their supposed “franchise quarterback”? LOL precious.

  5. But..but ..I thought it was a top 5 offense from the Pats this yr? Belicheat may want the consider hanging up his hoodie after this yr.

  8. At least his rookie season was better than Josh Allen’s.
    Oh… let’s not overlook how genius it was to go to Florida early to acclimate.

  11. Patriots suck and will continue to suck all season. Most of us knew this yet some are slow to understand it.

  13. canadianpatsfan says:
    September 11, 2022 at 4:49 pm
    on to cincinnati n now just suck for a good draft spot as season is done after one not that we was expecting much anyways … : S

    —————-

    In other words, you’re destined to get destroyed again. LOL

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.