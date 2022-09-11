Michael Thomas, Drake London are expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The wait for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to return to action is expected to end on Sunday.

Thomas was listed as questionable on Friday because of a hamstring injury he picked up while working his way back from the ankle injury that kept him out of action all of last season, but he has been practicing with the team this week. According to multiple reports, Thomas is also expected to play against the Falcons in the season opener.

New Orleans will also have quarterback Jameis Winston back in the lineup after last season’s torn ACL and the hope around the team is that the two returning players jolt the offense to life after a slow finish to the 2021 season.

The Falcons also listed a wideout as questionable on Friday. First-round pick Drake London has been dealing with a knee injury since the team’s first preseason game, but reports indicate that he will be making his NFL debut against the Falcons’ NFC South rivals.