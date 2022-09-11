Michael Thomas: I was a little rusty, I still have a lot more

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took some time to get going in his first game action since January 2021, but it proved to be worth the wait.

Thomas had one catch for four yards through the first three quarters of the game, but he had four catches in the fourth quarter as the Saints erased a 26-10 deficit to beat the Falcons 27-26. Thomas caught both of the touchdowns that the Saints scored during that comeback and offered a reminder of what the Saints were missing while he was out with an ankle injury last season.

A hamstring injury slowed Thomas down this summer and he said after the game that he expects bigger things to come his way as the season unfolds.

“I still have a lot more,” Thomas said, via Terrin Waack of NOLA.com. “When I come into the game and the ball is coming to me, I’m trying to make every play, make every catch. So, that’s definitely not my standard. A little rusty to me.”

Thomas’ rehab meant that he and Jameis Winston didn’t have much time to work together this summer, so there’s plenty of reason to believe that better days are ahead for the entire Saints offense. Given the way they played in the fourth quarter, that’s a promising prospect in New Orleans.