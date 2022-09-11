Saints down 26-18 after first Michael Thomas TD since 2020 playoffs

USA Today Sports

The Saints have scuffled offensively for most of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Falcons, but they still have a shot with just over 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Jameis Winston completed four straight passes after spending a brief spell in the blue medical tent, including a three-yard scoring pass to Michael Thomas. It’s Thomas’ first touchdown since the Wild Card round of the playoffs after the 2020 season and it was a welcome development after three quarters that saw him and Winston struggle to get on the same page.

It’s not clear what was bothering Winston, but he has been sacked four times by an aggressive Falcons defense that has had the Saints’ number for the majority of the day.

The Saints defense hasn’t had as much success stopping Marcus Mariota, but things could get really interesting in Atlanta if they can flip the switch like the offense.