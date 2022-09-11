Mike Evans touchdown gives Bucs a 19-3 lead

USA TODAY Sports

It took almost three full quarters before the first Sunday Night Football game saw its first touchdown. Bucs receiver Mike Evans made a spectacular catch over Trevon Diggs in the end zone with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter.

It has given Tampa Bay a 19-3 lead.

Evans has five receptions for 71 yards, including the 5-yard touchdown.

The Bucs had four field goals and a missed field goal by Ryan Succop in the first half before their first punt on the first possession of the second half.

Tom Brady then led the Bucs on a seven-play, 79-yard scoring drive.

Brady is 16-of-23 for 199 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs have 310 yards to the Cowboys’ 109 as the Dallas offense can get nothing going.