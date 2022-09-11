Najee Harris rolled ankle; Steelers hope he’ll be fine

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT
Steelers running back Najee Harris rolled an ankle late in regulation during Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Concerns immediately emerged, given that Harris reportedly had a Lisfranc issue during training camp.

The Steelers, for now, are optimistic. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Harris rolled an ankle, causing the injury that technically has been described as an issue with his foot. The Steelers are still trying to confirm the exact extent of the problem.

Harris has 23 rushing yards on 10 carries in Cincinnati. He had two catches for three yards and a touchdown.

Jaylen Warren serves as the backup to Harris. If for some reason he can’t play next weekend against the Patriots, Warren would start.

  2. Coach Tomlin got the win in a sloppily played game yet now may have lost his star pass rusher and running back for an extended period.

  3. If they need to play the backup for a while Tomlin will find a way to get the most out of him.

