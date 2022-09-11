NFL Week 1 early inactives: Marcus Peters won’t play for Ravens

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters won’t be making his return to the lineup on Sunday. Peters is on the team’s inactive list for their game against the Jets.

Peters missed all of last season with a torn ACL and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but reports from Sunday’s game had him doing a heavy workout that made it unlikely that he’d be playing later in the day.

The Ravens also listed running back J.K. Dobbins as questionable in his return from a torn ACL. Dobbins is also inactive and left tackle Ronnie Stanley will not play, so the 2021 injury parade continues to impact the team.

Ravens at Jets

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Travis Jones, CB Marcus Peters, T Daniel Faalele, TE Nick Boyle

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Denzel Mims, DL Bryce Huff, OL Conor McDermott

Colts at Texans

Colts: LB Shaquille Leonard, QBSam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, WR Dezmon Patton, T Luke Tenuta

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Rasheem Green, LB Garret Wallow, LB Jake Hansen, DL Thomas Booker, DL Austin Deculus

49ers at Bears

49ers: G Daniel Brunskill, TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Danny Gray, DL Jordan Willis

Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., S Elijah Hicks, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, OL Alex Leatherwood, DL Kingsley Jonathan, and TE Trevon Wesco.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, OL Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson

Bengals: TE Devin Asiasi, HB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, G Max Scharping, DT Jay Tufele

Browns at Panthers

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB D'Ernest Johnson, S Richard LeCounte III, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, T Jack Conklin

Panthers: WR Laviska Shenault, DE Amare’ Barno, OL Cade Mays, DT Marquan McCall, TE Stephen Sullivan, LB Arron Mosby

Jaguars at Commanders

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, S Daniel Thomas, RB Snoop Conner, CB Montaric Brown, LB De'Shaan Dixon

Commanders: S Kam Curl, QB Sam Howell, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner

Eagles at Lions

Eagles: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, TE Grant Calcaterra, DE Tarron Jackson, OL Josh Sills

Lions: G Tommy Kraemer, LB Julian Okwara, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Chase Lucas, TE James Mitchell, DT Demetrius Taylor

Saints at Falcons

Saints: TE Nick Vannett, WR Tre'Quan Smith, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Paulson Adebo, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, G Wyatt Davis

Falcons: WR Damiere Byrd, RB Tyler Allgeier, LB DeAngelo Malone, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, OL Chuma Edoga

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots: QB Bailey Zappe, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Pierre Strong, OL Anfernee Jennings, G Chasen Hines, DT Sam Roberts

Dolphins: CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Tanner Conner, QB Skylar Thompson, LB Trey Flowers, S Eric Rowe