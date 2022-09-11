NFL Week 1 early inactives: Marcus Peters won’t play for Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters won’t be making his return to the lineup on Sunday. Peters is on the team’s inactive list for their game against the Jets.
Peters missed all of last season with a torn ACL and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but reports from Sunday’s game had him doing a heavy workout that made it unlikely that he’d be playing later in the day.
The Ravens also listed running back J.K. Dobbins as questionable in his return from a torn ACL. Dobbins is also inactive and left tackle Ronnie Stanley will not play, so the 2021 injury parade continues to impact the team.
Ravens at Jets
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Travis Jones, CB Marcus Peters, T Daniel Faalele, TE Nick Boyle
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Denzel Mims, DL Bryce Huff, OL Conor McDermott
Colts at Texans
Colts: LB Shaquille Leonard, QBSam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, WR Dezmon Patton, T Luke Tenuta
Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Rasheem Green, LB Garret Wallow, LB Jake Hansen, DL Thomas Booker, DL Austin Deculus
49ers at Bears
49ers: G Daniel Brunskill, TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, OL Nick Zakelj, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Danny Gray, DL Jordan Willis
Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., S Elijah Hicks, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, OL Alex Leatherwood, DL Kingsley Jonathan, and TE Trevon Wesco.
Steelers at Bengals
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, OL Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson
Bengals: TE Devin Asiasi, HB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, G Max Scharping, DT Jay Tufele
Browns at Panthers
Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB D'Ernest Johnson, S Richard LeCounte III, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, T Jack Conklin
Panthers: WR Laviska Shenault, DE Amare’ Barno, OL Cade Mays, DT Marquan McCall, TE Stephen Sullivan, LB Arron Mosby
Jaguars at Commanders
Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, S Daniel Thomas, RB Snoop Conner, CB Montaric Brown, LB De'Shaan Dixon
Commanders: S Kam Curl, QB Sam Howell, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner
Eagles at Lions
Eagles: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, TE Grant Calcaterra, DE Tarron Jackson, OL Josh Sills
Lions: G Tommy Kraemer, LB Julian Okwara, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Chase Lucas, TE James Mitchell, DT Demetrius Taylor
Saints at Falcons
Saints: TE Nick Vannett, WR Tre'Quan Smith, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Paulson Adebo, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, G Wyatt Davis
Falcons: WR Damiere Byrd, RB Tyler Allgeier, LB DeAngelo Malone, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, OL Chuma Edoga
Patriots at Dolphins
Patriots: QB Bailey Zappe, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Pierre Strong, OL Anfernee Jennings, G Chasen Hines, DT Sam Roberts
Dolphins: CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Tanner Conner, QB Skylar Thompson, LB Trey Flowers, S Eric Rowe