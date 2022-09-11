O.J. Howard catches second touchdown pass to give Texans 20-3 lead

Getty Images

O.J. Howard wasn’t even with the Texans until 10 days ago. It doesn’t seem to matter.

The tight end, who was cut by the Bills out of the preseason, quickly has made his presence felt in Houston.

He has two catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

His latest score, a 22-yard pass from Davis Mills, has given the Texans a 20-3 lead over the Colts with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter. His first touchdown covered 16 yards.

The Colts continue to shoot themselves in the foot. Matt Ryan had his second turnover of the game, on third-and-two at the Houston 40, when he fumbled the snap and Christian Kirksey recovered for the Texans.

Ryan threw an interception to Jerry Hughes in the first half.