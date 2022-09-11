Packers likely without starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins today

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 11, 2022, 7:39 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers are expected to open their season without both of their starting offensive tackles today.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins are both unlikely to play in today’s game against the Vikings, according to NFL Network.

Bakhtiari was listed as questionable with the knee injury that caused him to miss almost all of last season, while Jenkins was listed as questionable with a knee injury as well as a pectoral injury.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard is unlikely to play today with an ankle injury, so Aaron Rodgers will be playing with a severely depleted offense.

1 responses to “Packers likely without starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins today

  1. Aaron will be seeing stuff just like in the off season now he hill get hit so hard he won’t need the drugs

