Patrick Mahomes has sixth career game with five touchdown passes

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes eventually will be one of the all-time greats. He’s already matching some of their accomplishments, only one game into his fifth full season as a starter.

On Sunday at Arizona, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes. It was the sixth game of his career with five touchdown passes.

According to the NFL, Mahomes is already tied for fourth on the all-time list for games with five touchdown passes, matching Hall of Famer Dan Fouts and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger with six.

Mahomes needs three more games with five touchdown passes to catch Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in a tie for second place, with nine. At that point, Mahomes will need only two more games with five or more touchdowns to match future Hall of Famer Drew Brees with 11.

Mahomes was spectacular on Sunday, despite not having Tyreek Hill. Don’t be surprised if it continues all year long.

We’ll see him again in only four nights, when the Chiefs host the Chargers in the first ever streaming-only prime-time regular-season game, on Amazon Prime Video.