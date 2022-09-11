Patrick Mahomes unstoppable as Chiefs blow out Cardinals

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked as good as ever on Sunday in Arizona.

Mahomes was nearly flawless against the Cardinals, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards, with five touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, as the Chiefs dominated the Cardinals 44-21.

Some questioned whether the Chiefs’ offense would miss Tyreek Hill this season, and perhaps it will. But it sure didn’t today: Mahomes could do whatever he wanted, spreading the ball among Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs’ defense also played very well against a Cardinals offense that couldn’t do much of anything, either on the ground or through the air. The Cardinals may have missed the suspended wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins more than the Chiefs missed Hill. The good news for the Cardinals is that Hopkins will be back after the sixth game of the season.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught his first touchdown pass as a Cardinal but didn’t do much beyond that.

For the Chiefs, the big win solidified their status as one of the elite teams in the NFL. For the Cardinals, a big loss is a frustrating start to a season in which they have big expectations.