Patriots get on the board, but still trail Dolphins 17-7

At long last, the Patriots have points.

Quarterback Mac Jones hit Ty Montgomery on the right side for a 6-yard touchdown. The pass was low and Montgomery went to the ground to catch it, but he was able to roll over past the goal line for six points.

The score capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive for New England.

Miami’s defense looked like it had gotten off the field a few plays earlier when Mac Jones wasn’t able to hit DeVante Parker with a deep pass on fourth-and-1. But Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was flagged for illegal contact, giving the Patriots a free first down.

With 4:44 left in the third quarter, jones is 17-of-21 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s also lost a fumble, which turned into a Dolphins TD.

New England’s much-discussed offense is now up to 190 total yards with 14 first downs. The club has gone 4-of-7 on third down and is averaging 4.8 yards per play.