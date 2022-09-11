Phidarian Mathis carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

The Commanders drafted Phidarian Mathis in the second round, the only major addition to their defense this season. But Mathis was injured in the first quarter of his first game.

On the first play of the Jaguars’ second drive, James Robinson had a 1-yard rush and Mathis went down awkwardly on his left leg.

Mathis immediately grabbed his knee. He was emotional as the team’s medical staff examined him, punching the grass in frustration.

Mathis was carted off as his teammates wished him well.

The Commanders list him as questionable to return.

Daniel Wise should see more snaps in Mathis’ absence.