Quenton Nelson wasn’t happy his contract didn’t get done until the night before Week 1 game

Colts guard Quenton Nelson should be happy. He’s the highest-paid guard in league history, with a four-year, $80 million extension. But he has one complaint, regarding the timing of his new contract.

“I was pretty pissed it happened the day before the game,” Nelson said after the 20-20 tie in Houston, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I didn’t want it to go that long and I just wanted to focus on the game.”

Other than that, Nelson was pleased with the development.

“I’m really happy it got done and I’m really happy to be a part of this organization and this community for four more years,” Nelson said. “I love Indiana. I’m just so thankful to the Irsay family, Chris Ballard and coach [Frank] Reich and my teammates for helping make this happen.”

Nelson deserves every penny he’s getting. And the Colts have reason to be not as pissed as they’ve been in the eight prior season openers. They’d lost every time. Today, they emerged from Week One with a tie.