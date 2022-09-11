Raiders start third quarter with Derek Carr touchdown, Keenan Allen downgraded to out

Getty Images

The Raiders have gotten into the end zone.

After an interception wiped out a chance for a late score in the first half, Las Vegas used an efficient five-play drive to get into the end zone and cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-10.

The play of the possession was a 41-yard catch by receiver Davante Adams. Los Angeles left Adams wide open on the left side and quarterback Derek Carr did not miss him. Adams weaved his way through some traffic to get Las Vegas down to the 23-yard line.

A few plays later on third-and-5, Carr hit running back Brandon Bolden with a touch pass to the end zone for an 18-yard score. Bolden caught a career-high 41 passes for the Patriots last year and now has brought that to head coach Josh McDaniels’ offense in the AFC West.

The Chargers won’t have receiver Keenan Allen for the rest of the contest. He’s been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury suffered in the first half. Allen had four catches for 66 yards before he was sidelined by the injury.

The Raiders have a couple of injury issues of their own. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett has been ruled out with a thumb injury. And safety Tre’von Moehrig is questionable to return with a hip injury.