Ravens open with a 24-9 win over Jets

Getty Images

It wasn’t the prettiest day of football for the Ravens on Sunday, but it ended with a victory.

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns and the Ravens defense kept the Jets out of the end zone for almost the entire contest. The result was a 24-9 win that sends the Ravens into their Week Two home opener against the Dolphins with a 1-0 record.

The Jets defense made life difficult for Jackson and company for much of the first half, but a long pass interference penalty set up a touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay in the second quarter. Jackson and Duvernay hooked up for another score after a poor punt by Braden Mann in the third quarter and the Ravens broke things open with a 55-yard strike to Rashod Bateman a few minutes later.

Jackson was 17-of-30 for 213 yards and he threw an interception late in the fourth quarter once the final result was well in hand. He didn’t do much on the ground as the Ravens failed to generate any momentum in the run game regardless of who was doing the running.

The defense kept the Jets in the game for a long time, but the offense’s inability to score points made it a futile effort. Joe Flacco wound up 37-of-59 for 307 yards and an interception while under constant pressure behind an offensive line that had little time to work together thanks to left tackle Duane Brown‘s shoulder injury this week. He did hit tight end Tyler Conklin for a touchdown with a minute left to play.

The Jets will head to Cleveland next weekend in search of more meaningful touchdowns and first win of the season. If the offensive line isn’t a lot more effective, it will be hard to like their chances of pulling out that victory.