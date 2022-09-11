Ravens up 24-3 after long Lamar Jackson TD pass

Getty Images

The Ravens offense took some time to get going on Sunday afternoon, but things are looking just fine for the AFC North team in the second half.

Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman for a 55-yard touchdown with 2:06 left in the first quarter and the Ravens now lead the Jets 24-3 at MetLife Stadium.

It was the third touchdown pass of the day for Jackson and the second of the third quarter. He hooked up with Devin Duvernay for the first Ravens score of the half and Duvernay’s second touchdowns of the afternoon.

Jackson is 14-of-24 for 185 yards overall. He’s also run four times for 19 yards in his first start since he and the team tabled talks about a new contract until after the end of the regular season.