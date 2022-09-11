Report: A.J. Moore out for the year with an ankle injury

Getty Images

Titans safety A.J. Moore injured his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. He will miss the rest of the season, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan helped Moore off the field following a special teams play, and Moore was carted to the training room and announced out shortly thereafter.

Moore, a free agent acquisition this offseason, missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury.

He was a core special teams player, having played between 63 and 85 percent of the Texans’ special teams snaps the past four seasons.