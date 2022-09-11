Report: Chase Young on “slightly slower timeline” to return than Brian Robinson

Getty Images

The Commanders won’t have running back Brian Robinson or defensive end Chase Young in the lineup for the first four weeks of the season, but a path back to the lineup for both players is taking shape.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is “encouraged” by Robinson’s progress after he was shot twice on August 28. Robinson suffered injuries to his knee and glute, but is off crutches and is expected to work out on grass for the first time since the shooting this week.

Those developments have created a realistic chance that Robinson will be back against the Titans in Week Five. It looks like Young will need a little more time, however.

Per the report, Young is on a “slightly slower timeline” than the rookie running back as he works to return from last season’s torn ACL. He is set to have his knee evaluated by Dr. James Andrews soon and the team is optimistic that he’ll be able to play before the midway point of the season.