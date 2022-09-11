Report: X-rays negative for Mac Jones, further evaluation of back Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Patriots at Dolphins
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hurt his back during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and went for X-rays after the game to begin diagnosing the severity of the injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the X-rays were negative and that Jones will move on for further evaluation on Monday. Head coach Bill Belichick had no comment on the injury during his postgame press conference and Jones did not speak to the media because of the injury.

Jones was 21-of-30 for 213 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 20-7 loss. He was sacked twice and hit three times over the course of the afternoon.

Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe are the backup quarterbacks in New England. Zappe was inactive for Sunday’s game.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: X-rays negative for Mac Jones, further evaluation of back Monday

  4. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. Brian Hoyer might actually make this team competitive.

    -Signed the rest of the AFC East

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.