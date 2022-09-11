Saquon Barkley cuts Titans lead to 13-6

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has not had too many highlights over the last two seasons, but he offered a reminder of how talented he is in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Tennessee.

Barkley busted loose for a 68-yard gain around the left side to give the Giants their best field position of the game. He capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown a few plays later.

The Giants botched the hold on the extra point, so they had to settle for cutting the Titans lead to 13-6 with 11:16 left to play in the quarter.

Barkley now has eight carries for 114 yards on the day. That’s the most yards he’s posted in a game since Week 16 of the 2019 season and the Giants hope it’s a sign of big things to come for him this season.