Soldier Field has a drainage issue

The good news is that they have new grass at Soldier Field. The bad news is that it’s covered in rain.

After the grounds crew removed a white tarp that created a September snow-day vibe, the turf gathered water. A lot of water. A whole lot of water.

Look at the photos. There are puddles of standing water on the turf. They’re using flat squeegees to push the water off the field.

Apparently, this video isn’t fake.

The rain is supposed to keep coming. So it could be an ugly, sloppy game between the 49ers and Bears.

The development comes at a time when the Bears are plotting to leave Chicago and Soldier Field. There will be suspicion, right or wrong, that the stadium situation is a factor in the quality of the drainage.