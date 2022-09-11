Steelers hold out hope for partially torn pec for T.J. Watt

Getty Images

Lip readers with a moderate amount of skill knew right away that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt believed he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Sunday in Cincinnati. The precise diagnosis is still pending.

Per a league source, the Steelers are holding out hope that it’s only a partial tear. That would allow him to return sooner, obviously, than if it’s a full tear.

A precise diagnosis is expected on Monday, when he undergoes an MRI.

Even if it’s fully torn, there’s a chance he could be back for the postseason, if the Steelers get there. It will be harder to get there without him, of course. He’s one of the best players in the entire league. The Steelers will miss him if he’s not there.

Alex Highsmith, the other outside linebacker, had three sacks on Sunday. Malik Reed replaces Watt.