Steelers hold out hope for partially torn pec for T.J. Watt

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT
Lip readers with a moderate amount of skill knew right away that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt believed he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Sunday in Cincinnati. The precise diagnosis is still pending.

Per a league source, the Steelers are holding out hope that it’s only a partial tear. That would allow him to return sooner, obviously, than if it’s a full tear.

A precise diagnosis is expected on Monday, when he undergoes an MRI.

Even if it’s fully torn, there’s a chance he could be back for the postseason, if the Steelers get there. It will be harder to get there without him, of course. He’s one of the best players in the entire league. The Steelers will miss him if he’s not there.

Alex Highsmith, the other outside linebacker, had three sacks on Sunday. Malik Reed replaces Watt.

  3. He didn’t seem to be in much pain. I ruptured my pec and I had very little pain. Partial tears are more painful…

  5. We all should. They don’t make them like him anymore, and that would be a shame if we don’t get to see him anymore this year. He singlehandedly wrecked the Bengals in the first half. I think the only other time I’ve seen a defensive player do that is LT, the real LT for the kids.

  6. I don’t think it matters for next week but could derail their season. Minkah and company will be able to get their hands on plenty of Mac’s passes next weekend and it’s not gonna take much to get through that Swiss cheese offensive line. This could change the way their season goes. He may be handsomely paid but the dude earns it. He’s a game wrecker.

