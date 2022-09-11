Steelers stun Bengals in crazy overtime battle

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 11, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Heading into this season, most prognosticators thought Cincinnati would solidify its position atop the AFC North, and that Pittsburgh was at the start of a rebuilding effort.

The Steelers’ defense had other ideas.

In an impressive effort today in Cincinnati, the Steelers’ defense did a number on Joe Burrow, intercepting him four times and recovering a Burrow fumble once in a 23-20 overtime win.

But how many twists and turns did this game take to get to that 23-20 final? The final minutes of the fourth quarter, and all of overtime, were an insane back-and-forth battle in which both teams thought they had the game in hand, only to have bizarre special teams miscues keep the game going.

Only in the final seconds of overtime did Steelers kicker Chris Boswell nail the game-winner.

Late in the game, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt walked off the field after apparently suffering a serious pectoral injury. That could be ominous for the Steelers. But for now, the Steelers start the season 1-0 and the Bengals start 0-1.

31 responses to "Steelers stun Bengals in crazy overtime battle

  2. Why is Mike “Blunder” Tomlin and his coaching staff permitted to stand on the field of play? When Bengals were in redzone in regulation, Steelers coaches were 3 yards into the green of the field at around the 30 yard line.

  6. Where was the penalty on Fitzpatrick for taking his helmet off on the field after he blocked the field goal?

  9. Neutral fan here. Great game. Rinky dink penalties kept Cincy alive in regulation, tho. I think that’s the biggest problem for the NFL product in some ways. The regulation endgame looked like a NASCAR restart with 10, then 6, then 2 laps to go without the teams/cars deciding the outcome. I dont like to see that after investing 3 hours.

  11. Well it might be the only game we win all season but I’m glad it was this one. Watching Bengal fans cry makes me so happy.

  13. The Bengals are awful. All that money and the line is still garbage. Pittsburgh dominated them from start to finish.

  14. Cincy, your new look o-line doesn’t look any better than the old one.

    Might want to hold off on molding that HOF bust for Burrow. 7 sacks, 4 INTs and 2 fumbles. Played like a loser.

  16. txpatsfan says:
    September 11, 2022 at 4:52 pm
    Where was the penalty on Fitzpatrick for taking his helmet off on the field after he blocked the field goal?

    ————-

    There was no time left. It happened after the play was over.

  19. Burrow was under siege but had the game won until the extra point was blocked. He had two TD passes taken away because Chase couldnt convert the catches earlier.

  20. Listened on the radio in I-70 mountain traffic. It made the drive go by quickly. What a wild game. McPherson had two chances to win it with an extra point distance kick. Both were bad snaps. On the Steelers’ first OT drive, the radio announcer said it was their best two play sequence of the day when they picked up 7 total yards. Amazing they drove down for the win.

  21. Like I’ve said, everyone wants to crown Burrow. I want to see what he does without 3 Pro Bowl caliber WRs and a stud at RB. If Chase goes down and Burrow doesn’t get the fortune of all the YAC he delivers, the Bengals are in trouble. Still a long season but it’s going to be very interesting to see how the Bengals respond as the hunted and having to play a 1st place schedule. They did a lot of talking in the offseason about the teams in their division and how “easy” it supposedly was. The NFL always humbles you.

  22. Blame this on Zac Taylor. Bengals snapped the ball foeor their last punt with 15 seconds left on the clock and with no timeouts left for Steelers. Run the clock down, take a delay of game and pin them inside the 10. What was he thinking?

  23. touchback6 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:14 pm
    Steelers looked terrible unable to put that game away. Cincy obviousy is worse.

    ————

    How good did the pats look?

  24. Only Bungles fans would bring up Pitt asst coaches slightly stepping on the field. Doesn’t matter – if Watt has torn pec, it’s a 5 win season for Steelers.

  25. And this is why no one talked about the Bengals as serious contenders over the off-season despite appearing in the Super Bowl.

  27. Bengals fan here….I can’t believe the Bengals came out that flat. Or rather…amazing defense took it to Cincinnati, showed that money can’t buy a cohesive Offensive Line, and made the vaunted Bengals offense look inept. I’m not a TJ Watt fan but I hope it’s not as bad as people seem to think.

  28. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:31 pm
    touchback6 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:14 pm
    Steelers looked terrible unable to put that game away. Cincy obviousy is worse.

    ————

    How good did the pats look?
    _______________
    He didn’t see the Steeler game, they played at the same time New England played.

  29. No bengals crying, so many chances and came up short, Pitt played better on D. Rest assured stillers you won your super bowl, see you in (former) Heinz field next.

  30. So what’s missing here is that the long snapper got hurt during the game forcing a TE to snap on the Extra Point that would win the game.

    Hardly dismissing Cinderella.

  31. How did the Bungles not block the winning FG? They looked like they had 5 guys run freely into the line.

