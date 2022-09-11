Steelers stun Bengals in crazy overtime battle

Getty Images

Heading into this season, most prognosticators thought Cincinnati would solidify its position atop the AFC North, and that Pittsburgh was at the start of a rebuilding effort.

The Steelers’ defense had other ideas.

In an impressive effort today in Cincinnati, the Steelers’ defense did a number on Joe Burrow, intercepting him four times and recovering a Burrow fumble once in a 23-20 overtime win.

But how many twists and turns did this game take to get to that 23-20 final? The final minutes of the fourth quarter, and all of overtime, were an insane back-and-forth battle in which both teams thought they had the game in hand, only to have bizarre special teams miscues keep the game going.

Only in the final seconds of overtime did Steelers kicker Chris Boswell nail the game-winner.

Late in the game, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt walked off the field after apparently suffering a serious pectoral injury. That could be ominous for the Steelers. But for now, the Steelers start the season 1-0 and the Bengals start 0-1.