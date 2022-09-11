Sunday Night Football: Chris Godwin, Russell Gage are active for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have two of their top receivers for Sunday Night Football.

Russell Gage (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) were questionable in the status report. But they are among the team’s six receivers active for tonight’s game against the Cowboys.

The Bucs did make tight end Kyle Rudolph a healthy scratch, instead going with rookie Ko Kieft, likely for his blocking ability and special teams play.

Receiver Scotty Miller, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring), offensive tackle Fred Johnson and quarterback Kyle Trask are the other inactives.

The Cowboys’ inactives are receiver Jalen Tolbert, receiver Michael Gallup (ACL), nose tackle John Ridgeway, safety Israel Mukuamu, safety Markquese Bell, linebacker Jabril Cox and cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Safety Jayron Kearse (neck, questionable) will start.