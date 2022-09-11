T.J. Watt appears to have torn pectoral muscle

September 11, 2022
The Steelers won a wild battle today in Cincinnati, but it may have come at a great cost.

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, suffered what the team believes was a torn pectoral muscle in the fourth quarter, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

An MRI will be needed to diagnose that injury definitively, but if the initial diagnosis is correct, that’s usually a season-ending injury.

Watt was his usual self today, with a sack, an interception and three tackles for loss. The Steelers have to cross their fingers and hope it wasn’t his only game of the season.

  1. Well we just won our Super Bowl. With Watt out and that abysmal offense, we may not win another game this year.

  3. Yikes, 5 TO and they were still trying to lose that game. Without Watt they are in real trouble.

  5. Roid rage just barrels through that family. Maybe he should do less gyrations after running into the backfield yet again.

  7. What a shock. TJ, JJ, brian cushing.
    Tearing a pectoral is a sign of something. Maybe the same thing that caused it will help heal it.

  13. Roid rage just barrels through that family. Maybe he should do less gyrations after running into the backfield yet again.

    One of the most tasteless comments about an injured player but expected from an immature jerk.

    Well Tomlins teams never give up so they will compete as they did today.

  14. footfan68 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:20 pm
    The Watts are a fragile bunch.

    VERY fragile.

    You just have to wonder what they’ve been using.

  15. footfan68 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:20 pm
    The Watts are a fragile bunch.

    Pretty sure they’re tougher than you…

  16. tb6 active on a steelers article but mia on his own teams articles. coward, straight coward

  17. touchback6 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:25 pm
    footfan68 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:20 pm
    The Watts are a fragile bunch.

    VERY fragile.

    You just have to wonder what they’ve been using

    Tua owns the pats. Your team was blasted today.

  18. Since everyone else is scared to say it I will. The Watt brothers always get injuries like this. Is it the supplements they are using?!

  19. Draft a first round QB that you don’t start and a second round WR who doesn’t play OL which is the worst in the NFL, what could go wrong?

  20. I would say by week 10, once the Pats are a 2-3 win team, TB6 will disappear from this post. Or, change his name.

  21. look at all the troll haters. pathetic, Steelers D balled out today. Who dey?

  23. greenlantern says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:32 pm

    Since everyone else is scared to say it I will. The Watt brothers always get injuries like this. Is it the supplements they are using?!
    Their positions emphasize upper body strength. Modern sports science can create incredible growth, speed, and power, but they have to work with 200,000 year-old designs intended for 5’6 tall, 120lbs mammals. Structural failures are inevitable.

  24. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:30 pm
    touchback6 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:25 pm
    footfan68 says:
    September 11, 2022 at 5:20 pm
    The Watts are a fragile bunch.

    VERY fragile.

    You just have to wonder what they’ve been using

    Tua owns the pats. Your team was blasted today.

    Blasted? 3 plays were the difference and 3 Turnovers. 20-7 and the D giving up 13 points is not “blasted”.

    Enjoy life without RoidWatt.

  25. TB6 on here applauding Watts injury. Classless comments from a classless fan. I guess he had to come here. Not much he can say in the Miami, Patriots, or Bills posts lol.

  26. You just have to wonder what they’ve been using.

    I am sure you are an expert on Reid rage having watched A Hernandez have a killer career with the Pats. I guess you jealousy of TJ drives you to act like a toddler.

    Oh ya congratulations on the Pats win….oh wait they got stomped by the Phins….LOL

