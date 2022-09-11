T.J. Watt appears to have torn pectoral muscle

Getty Images

The Steelers won a wild battle today in Cincinnati, but it may have come at a great cost.

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, suffered what the team believes was a torn pectoral muscle in the fourth quarter, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

An MRI will be needed to diagnose that injury definitively, but if the initial diagnosis is correct, that’s usually a season-ending injury.

Watt was his usual self today, with a sack, an interception and three tackles for loss. The Steelers have to cross their fingers and hope it wasn’t his only game of the season.