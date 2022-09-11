Taysom Hill TD puts Saints up 7-3

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT
The Saints are calling Taysom Hill a tight end this season, but he played another role to get their first points of the 2022 season.

Hill ran 57 yards to flip the field after a Falcons punt and then sprinted 11 yards for a touchdown a couple of plays later. The Saints now lead the Falcons 7-3 in the first quarter at Mercedez Benz Stadium.

The 68 rushing yards mark the fourth-highest total for a single game of Hill’s career.

Jameis Winston is 1-of-3 for four yards as the Saints haven’t been able to click on all cylinders offensively to this point. Thanks to Hill’s big runs, they can try to find the right gear while playing with a lead.

