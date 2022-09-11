Titans up 13-0 on Giants at halftime

USA Today Sports

The Giants made some big changes to their organization this offseason, but the first half of the 2022 season shows that it is going to take some time to overhaul the performance on the field.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked four times and lost a fumble as the Titans defense overwhelmed their visitors for the first 30 minutes of action. That sent Tennessee to the half with a 13-0 lead over the NFC East team.

The Titans forced a punt to open the game and Kyle Phillips returned it into Giants territory. They turned the short field into a seven-yard touchdown pass to running back Dontrell Hilliard and then went on to add a couple of field goals over the rest of the half.

Derrick Henry has 12 carries for 56 yards, but Ryan Tannehill is just 8-of-17 and the Giants defense can take some consolation from keeping Tennessee from finding the end zone more often.

There’s little such consolation available for the offense and that will have to change for the Giants to fully distance themselves from the ghosts of past losing seasons.