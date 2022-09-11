Tom Brady could play next year, work for Fox, or take a year off

Getty Images

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth made an interesting disclosure during garbage time of Tampa Bay’s Week One win in Dallas.

While he and Mike Tirico were discussing their pregame production meeting with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Collinsworth said that, in 2023, Brady could play, start his job at Fox, or take a year off.

The possibility of Brady taking a year off has never before been mentioned. His Fox deal, based on all accounts and reports, begins when he’s done playing. The truth could be that it begins when he wants it to begin.

Really, what will Fox tell him? It’s now or never?

Everyone wants to get ahead of the curve on what Brady will do. The truth is that no one knows, including Brady.

And the possibilities should now include a year off for Brady, whenever he decides to stop playing.