Tua Tagovailoa goes for fourth win in four tries against Bill Belichick

It remains to be seen whether Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will achieve his full potential as an NFL quarterback. Against the Patriots, he has.

Tagovailoa has a 3-0 regarding against the Patriots. He goes for his fourth win in four tries today.

Not many quarterbacks can brag about beating the Bill Belichick-led Patriots four times. None can claim to have done it in his first four starts.

Generally speaking, not many quarterbacks have ever even gotten to four wins over Belichick. Peyton Manning did. Eli Manning, despite a pair of Super Bowl wins against the Patriots, did not. Jay Fiedler, somewhat surprisingly, did.

When Belichick was with the Browns, multiple quarterbacks got to four wins against him, including Warren Moon and Neil O’Donnell.

But Tua can be the first to do it against Belichick’s Patriots in only four games. And, frankly, he should. For the first time in a long time, the Dolphins are better than the Patriots.