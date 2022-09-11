Aaron Rodgers has neck examined after sack

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Rodgers is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

He has two turnovers and has passed for only 85 yards midway through the third quarter. To add injury to insult, the Packers quarterback was sandwiched between Vikings defenders Jordan Hicks and Danielle Hunter with 12:06 remaining in the third period.

Hicks got credit for the sack and forced fumble that Dalvin Tomlinson recovered.

Rodgers stayed on the ground for a few seconds and athletic trainers came onto the field before he walked off under his own power. Packers team doctor Pat McKenzie was working on Rodgers’ neck during the Vikings’ possession.

Rodgers continued to try to loosen his neck before going back onto the field.

He has taken two sacks, and the Vikings lead 20-0.

12 responses to “Aaron Rodgers has neck examined after sack

  5. QB1 yelling at players/coaches/coordinators isn’t a good look for a team getting manhandled by the Vikings.

  6. jaggedmark says:
    September 11, 2022 at 6:36 pm
    All he needs is more alcohol and marijuana to get better. His off seasons, good grief…

    ——————-

    Care to elaborate?

  9. touchback6 says: Packers getting “blasted”, down 20-7.

    Kinda like watching the Pats lose……

  10. His own old OL Runyon folded on him. I wonder if they will make a rodgers rule for that?

  12. WhatInSamHill says:
    September 11, 2022 at 6:45 pm
    touchback6 says: Packers getting “blasted”, down 20-7.

    Kinda like watching the Pats lose……

    Rodgers makes 60 mil per. It’s nothing like that.

