Aaron Rodgers has neck examined after sack

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

He has two turnovers and has passed for only 85 yards midway through the third quarter. To add injury to insult, the Packers quarterback was sandwiched between Vikings defenders Jordan Hicks and Danielle Hunter with 12:06 remaining in the third period.

Hicks got credit for the sack and forced fumble that Dalvin Tomlinson recovered.

Rodgers stayed on the ground for a few seconds and athletic trainers came onto the field before he walked off under his own power. Packers team doctor Pat McKenzie was working on Rodgers’ neck during the Vikings’ possession.

Rodgers continued to try to loosen his neck before going back onto the field.

He has taken two sacks, and the Vikings lead 20-0.