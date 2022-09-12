A.J. Brown: “Kind of overwhelming” to set Eagles record in first game with team

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown made quite the first impression in his Eagles debut.

Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards to help propel the Eagles to a 38-35 win in Detroit. That set a new franchise record for most receiving yards in a player’s first game with the Eagles and Brown said after the game that “it’s kind of overwhelming that I get to scratch my name in that book.”

While Brown will be a big part of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s plans every week, he expects there will be some weeks when DeVonta Smith or Dallas Goedert winds up setting the pace for the offense.

“Sometimes the ball just keeps finding you, and I got hot early,” Brown said. “We knew we had weapons on offense and today it was my day. Next week it could be DeVonta’s day or Dallas’s day. We have a lot of skill players on offense and trying to get everybody the ball is probably really hard on Shane.”

That can be filed under good problems to have because more pressing issues exist on defense after allowing the Lions to make a game of it in the fourth quarter.