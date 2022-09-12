Aaron Rodgers: We had a lot of chances, we hurt ourselves a lot of times

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 12, 2022, 5:06 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Packers at Vikings
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Vikings that the Packers’ offense can look directly into the mirror to see what went wrong.

“We had a lot of chances. Not taking away anything from their defense, but we hurt ourselves a lot of times. We had a lot of opportunities to score more than seven,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers blamed himself for a “dumb decision” on an interception, and said the whole offense made mental mistakes, including the wrong protection on a sack he took that resulted in a fumble.

“Tough to win when you get in your own way too many times,” Rodgers said. “Too many mental mistakes.”

It was an ugly showing all around for the Packers’ offense, and something that needs to get corrected in time for next Sunday night’s game against the Bears — a game that, if the Packers lose, would put them two games behind in the NFC North after two weeks.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.