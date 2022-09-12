“Amazing” Khalil Mack makes strong first impression for Chargers

USA Today Sports

The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack this offseason in hopes that his arrival would give the defense the kind of playmaking that they were lacking in 2021.

Mack made that look like a great call in his debut. Mack sacked Derek Carr three times, including a fourth-down sack at the two minute warning that put the finishing touches on a 24-19 win. Mack added another quarterback hit in a performance that safety Derwin James called “amazing” after the game.

In addition to being Mack’s first game with the Chargers, it was also his first game since hurting his foot in Week Seven last year.

“Understanding what last year was, last year getting cut short, not being able to be myself from the start of the season to the sixth game of the season, I was looking forward to this game,” Mack said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I think you all could tell a little bit, maybe.”

Joey Bosa had 1.5 sacks and thoughts of that duo wreaking havoc off the edge all season will make for a lot of smiles around the Chargers on Monday.