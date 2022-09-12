Ariel Young’s family is “outraged” by plea deal that caps Britt Reid’s sentence at four years

Getty Images

The attorney representing the family of Ariel Young welcomed the news that former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, would plead guilty to DWI in connection with the incident that seriously injured Ariel, who was five at the time.

Now that more details are emerging, the family’s position has changed.

Prosecutors have agreed not to seek more than four years in prison for Reid. The maximum sentence is seven.

Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, an attorney representing Ariel Young’s family said that they are “outraged” by the news.

Whether that’s enough to prevent court approval of the plea deal remains to be seen. The fact that the family apparently will not approve of the agreement will not make the approval process any easier.