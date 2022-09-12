Bears sign Mike Pennel to active roster

Getty Images

The Bears signed defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. to their active roster from their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Chicago cut Pennel from the 53-player roster Friday and re-signed him to the practice squad Saturday. He played 14 snaps against the 49ers after being elevated for Sunday’s game, and he made one tackle.

Pennel signed with the Bears in June after spending last season with the Falcons. He’s also played for the Packers, Jets, and Chiefs since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Pennel has 177 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 102 career games.

The Bears also announced they signed defensive lineman Andre Anthony and offensive lineman Michael Niese to the practice squad. They waived offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons.