Bengals LS Clark Harris to miss extended time with biceps injury

Getty Images

Bengals long snapper Clark Harris wasn’t a name on too many radars heading into Week One, but his injury wound up being one of the most impactful developments of the day.

After Harris left the game, tight end Mitchell Wilcox handled the snapping and issues with the kick operation led to a blocked extra point and missed field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said those miscues also led the team to abandon thoughts of running the clock down before punting near the end of overtime. The Steelers drove for the winning field goal after that punt.

Harris won’t be back anytime soon. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will miss an extended period with a torn biceps.

The Bengals will not be turning to Wilcox for the rest of Harris’ absence.Pelissero reports Cal Adomitis will be promoted from the practice squad. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh this spring.