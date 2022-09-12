Chris Godwin could miss a few weeks with hamstring strain

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin‘s return from injury didn’t last long.

Godwin, in his first game since suffering a torn ACL last year, left Sunday night’s game with a hamstring strain. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Godwin will likely will miss some time, perhaps a few weeks.

That’s bad news for the Bucs, although not as bad as it could have been for a player who has worked hard to get back on the field after his last injury. Godwin should still be there for the Bucs for the meat of the schedule.

With Godwin out, Tom Brady will look even more to Mike Evans and Julio Jones, and the Bucs will also hope that young receivers Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage can make some plays.