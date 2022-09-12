Commanders sign Donovan Jeter, place Phidarian Mathis on IR

Getty Images

The Commanders placed rookie defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve Monday. Mathis is out for the year after tearing a meniscus in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Washington replaced their second-round draft selection with free agent defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, signing him to their active roster.

Jeter was with the Wolverines since 2017 and was a four-year letterman. Jeter appeared in 37 career games with four starts during that span.

Jeter signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent this spring after his college career at Michigan, but he did not make Pittsburgh’s roster.

He made 24 tackles in 14 games in 2021.