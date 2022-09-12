Commanders sign Donovan Jeter, place Phidarian Mathis on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The Commanders placed rookie defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve Monday. Mathis is out for the year after tearing a meniscus in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Washington replaced their second-round draft selection with free agent defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, signing him to their active roster.

Jeter was with the Wolverines since 2017 and was a four-year letterman. Jeter appeared in 37 career games with four starts during that span.

Jeter signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent this spring after his college career at Michigan, but he did not make Pittsburgh’s roster.

He made 24 tackles in 14 games in 2021.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Commanders sign Donovan Jeter, place Phidarian Mathis on IR

  1. The Washington defense was not good this past game. It looked good because the QB they were defending was incompetent and not of an NFL quality. Be prepared to see Washington carved like a Turducken in upcoming games. And that moron of a QB they have – Carson Yutz was his usual self – some good and lots of stupid plays and bad ones. This guy is not going to improve Washington at all. He wasn’t throwing interceptions to make plays; he threw them in places not even a rookie would be allowed to get away with. I still think this team will lose 12 and win 5.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.