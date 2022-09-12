Cooper Rush: Dak Prescott is “heart and soul of the team,” I’ll do my job while he’s out

Getty Images

Cooper Rush is slated to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback for the next six to eight weeks after Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his throwing hand on Sunday night. Rush believes he’s up to the task.

Rush said after the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Buccaneers that he believes the job of a backup quarterback is to be available when called upon, and he’ll keep the Cowboys’ offense going.

“Just go do your job,” Rush said. “Just execute. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else. I trust in those guys, they trust in me, just all come together as a group and make plays and execute.”

Still, Rush said everyone on the team will feel the loss of Prescott.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s our leader. He’ll grind through this like he always does and he’ll be back,” Rush said.

With the Cowboys at 0-1 and the other three NFC East teams at 1-0, it’s easy to picture the Cowboys falling out of playoff contention quickly — unless Rush can do his job and replace the Cowboys’ heart and soul.