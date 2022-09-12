Cooper Rush: Dak Prescott is “heart and soul of the team,” I’ll do my job while he’s out

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 12, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Cooper Rush is slated to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback for the next six to eight weeks after Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his throwing hand on Sunday night. Rush believes he’s up to the task.

Rush said after the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Buccaneers that he believes the job of a backup quarterback is to be available when called upon, and he’ll keep the Cowboys’ offense going.

“Just go do your job,” Rush said. “Just execute. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else. I trust in those guys, they trust in me, just all come together as a group and make plays and execute.”

Still, Rush said everyone on the team will feel the loss of Prescott.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team. He’s our leader. He’ll grind through this like he always does and he’ll be back,” Rush said.

With the Cowboys at 0-1 and the other three NFC East teams at 1-0, it’s easy to picture the Cowboys falling out of playoff contention quickly — unless Rush can do his job and replace the Cowboys’ heart and soul.

5 responses to “Cooper Rush: Dak Prescott is “heart and soul of the team,” I’ll do my job while he’s out

  2. Granted that Tampa was playing mop up defense by that point, but what really should worry Dallas is that Rush didn’t look much different from Prescott.

  3. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else.

    ———

    I don’t know if you were watching the game but Dak and the “same other guys” were pretty bad for 3+ quarters and :

    Connor McGovern out 4-6 weeks. You already didn’t have 5 NFL starting quality olinemen.
    Kearse with a knee injury that looks long term

  5. Cooper Rush isn’t even an assistant game manager. The only Boy’s that are winning this season are beating Homelander not the San Francisco 49ers.

