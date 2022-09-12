Dak Prescott: It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen

Getty Images

Dak Prescott started the first 64 games of his career and played nearly every offensive snap. But in Week 5 of the 2020 season the Cowboys quarterback had a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended his season. In 2021, he had a shoulder injury that kept him out of part of training camp and a calf injury that kept him out a game.

Now, in Sunday’s season opener, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his thumb that will require surgery Monday.

Prescott showed up to his postgame news conference with a black splint on his injured right hand.

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing, but injuries happen,” Prescott said. “Can’t necessarily control it. Just unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there. I wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done anytime adversity comes. Take it on head first and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.”

Prescott will miss multiple weeks, but the injury is not season ending.

“You have to look at the fact that, no, he is not out for the year in any way. He’ll be out several games, but not out for the year,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “Let’s just get in here and win some games and be there so we can compete for that playoff when the time comes.”

With 6:02 remaining of the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Bucs, Prescott completed a pass to Ezekiel Elliott for a 3-yard loss. His throwing hand hit the hand of Shaq Barrett on his follow through.

“Thought I jammed it,” Prescott said. “I mean, I’ve hit on however many bodies, a lot in my career, and never really had anything [except] maybe a jammed finger, and I actually thought that’s what it was. The next play I realized I couldn’t grip the ball, let the sideline know. Then, when I got off, I told the trainers the same thing. I said, ‘I can’t grip it. I feel like if you yank it, I’ll be OK,’ and I came in and got X-rays and things were different.”

Cooper Rush will take over as the Cowboys’ quarterback in the interim with Will Grier as the backup.