Dak Prescott undergoing surgery this afternoon

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was scheduled for surgery Monday afternoon, and he will miss multiple weeks while he recovers.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wasn’t prepared to confirm a report of a 6-8-week timeline for Prescott’s return. He said, as Prescott did Sunday night, that the team’s medical staff will have a better idea once they operate.

But McCarthy has seen this movie previously.

“Definitely, it starts with the grip,” McCarthy said Monday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “In 1999, Brett Favre actually had three separate injuries to his hand, and I think later he had a pin in his thumb. So they’re all different and obviously with a hand and exactly where it is and obviously we’ll know once the surgery is completed and so forth. Yeah, so I don’t have a timeline. But you’re talking about his throwing hand, so. . . .”

The Cowboys didn’t play well before Prescott hit his throwing hand on the hand of Shaq Barrett on his follow through in the fourth quarter. His 47.2 passer rating was the third worst of his career as he completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception.

The Cowboys gained only 244 yards and scored only three points, which came on their first drive.

For the foreseeable future, the Cowboys will have Cooper Rush as their starter. Rush has played 11 games with one start, a win over the Vikings in 2021 when Prescott was out with a calf injury.

“I think like anything, injuries are part of it,” McCarthy said. “Dak is our quarterback. He’s a leader. He’s our franchise quarterback. But you know, it’s Week 1. Just speaking with him last night, he’ll still be a part of it every day. It’s part of the challenge.”