Dennis Allen: Alvin Kamara was dealing with a “rib issue” on Sunday

Getty Images

Down 16 in the fourth quarter at Atlanta, the Saints threw out the game plan and let their playmakers make plays. One of their playmakers didn’t play a major part in the playmaking effort down the stretch.

Running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a “rib issue” on Sunday, according to coach Dennis Allen. Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Allen said of Kamara, “I think he’s going to be fine.”

Kamara had nine carries for 39 yards and three catches for seven yards. He had two touches in the fourth quarter — a reception for 15 yards and a catch that resulted in a 10-yard loss.

So now it’s time to watch the injury report in advance of a Week Two showdown against the Buccaneers. The Saints are 4-0 in the regular season against Tampa Bay in the Tom Brady era.