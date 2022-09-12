Denver’s crowd noise preparation included “a bunch of boos”

Getty Images

Last week, Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett said the team will turn up the fake noise as loud as they can to prepare for the Week One game at Seattle. But there are different kinds of noise. Over the weekend, Hackett got specific about the details.

“It’s loud and it’s annoying,” Hackett told reporters. “You get to hear a bunch of boos, so you get used to that. But besides that, I don’t think anything is like a real game, especially at a place like that. You can’t — unless we put earphones on everybody and just turn it up even louder, I don’t think you’re ever going to get that. We tried our best to make it as loud and uncomfortable as possible as we could for those guys.”

Hackett nevertheless looks forward to playing in a loud environment.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Hackett said. “There is a lot of unknown, and I think that’s why it is so exciting. The guys have worked so hard together, so I think it is going to show on Monday night. There are going to be ups and downs. In this game you face adversity, so I am just as excited to see how they respond to those different things that don’t go our way. When it’s going good, it’s easy. Everybody is talking and having fun and all that kind of stuff. But it’s not going to be easy. It’s a very good football team in a hostile environment. How everybody reacts to true adversity is where you get to learn about them.”

We’ll learn it in a few hours, when the Broncos and Seahawks kick off for the first Monday Night Football game of the year, with the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.