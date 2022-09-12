Derek Barnett tore his ACL on Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and it appears he won’t be back on the field this season.

According to multiple reports, Barnett tore his ACL during the 38-35 win over the Lions.

Barnett was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. He played 12 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps without recording any tackles before he went down.

Barnett hit free agency in March and returned to the Eagles on a two-year deal. He had 147 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 64 games over his first five seasons with the team.

Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Tarron Jackson are the other defensive ends on the Eagles depth chart.