Donovan Smith has a hyperextended elbow, return will be a pain tolerance issue

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided an update on left tackle Donovan Smith‘s condition a day after Smith was forced out of the team’s win over the Cowboys with an injury.

Bowles told reporters at his Monday press conference that Smith has a hyperextended elbow and that he is very sore right now. Bowles added that Smith’s return to the field will be a pain tolerance issue, so they will monitor how he’s feeling as they move toward their Week Two game against the Saints.

Smith was forced out of the game after playing 23 snaps. Josh Wells stepped in for Smith on Sunday night and would likely get the start in New Orleans if Smith can’t go.

The Bucs also lost wide receiver Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury in the open and he’s surer bet to miss time than Smith.