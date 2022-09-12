First-time coaches go 4-0, so far

Getty Images

On Sunday, four NFL head coaches handled their first games in that capacity. Each of them won.

I’m talking only about coaches who never worked as NFL head coaches before. Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins. Brian Daboll of the Giants. Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings. Matt Eberflus of the Bears. Victory after victory. Four for four. Three underdogs, one favorite (McDaniel).

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett can make it five for five tonight, in Seattle.

It didn’t go quite as well for the men who previously worked as NFL coaches. Texans coach Lovie Smith tied the Colts. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson lost to the Commanders. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels lost to the Chargers. But Saints coach Dennis Allen beat the Falcons, and Bucs coach Todd Bowles took down the Cowboys. That’s 2-2-1.