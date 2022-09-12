Jamal Adams carted to locker room with knee injury

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has suffered yet another injury.

Adams limped to the sideline with a knee injury in the second quarter today, then took a cart to the locker room. The Seahawks officially announced that he is doubtful to return to the game.

Adams suffered the injury while blitzing Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He got to Wilson and forced Wilson into an off-balance throw, but it was Adams who got up hurt.

After arriving in Seattle in a blockbuster trade in 2020, Adams has fallen short of expectations in part because he has struggled to stay healthy, missing four games in 2020 and five games in 2021. Now he’s injured in the first game of 2022.