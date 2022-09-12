Jaylon Johnson: Bears beat Trey Lance by making him play quarterback

September 12, 2022
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson says the game plan against 49ers quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday was simple: Make him throw the football.

Lance completed just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on Sunday, while also leading the 49ers in rushing with 54 yards on 13 carries. Johnson says it was the running threat that concerned the Bears, and passing is what they wanted Lance to do.

“What you think he did? He ain’t do shit,” Johnson said of Lance, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback. Like I said, he’s still a young guy and I think he’ll end up being a good player for them. But it’s early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback.”

The 49ers used three first-round draft picks to acquire Lance last year, and they did that because they believed he could develop into an elite NFL passer. Johnson and the Bears don’t think Lance is there yet.

19 responses to “Jaylon Johnson: Bears beat Trey Lance by making him play quarterback

  1. The Shana-Lynch brain trust looked pretty stupid Sunday — almost as stupid as they looked on draft day two years ago when they blew three first round picks on a grade-A bust! Clara regrets drafting “Ants in the pants Lance”

  2. This was the Bowl game for teams that don’t have a talented starting QB. The fact one won doesn’t mean anything. They both are horrible.

  4. If Dak’s injury had happened 1 week (game week) earlier, Jimmy G-string would be a Dallas Cowboy right now. But no chance 9ers trade G-string now. It’s just a matter of time, how long Lynch and Shanahan want to play politics before G-string starts. The longer the 9ers wait, the longer they put their season in jeopardy (although in the AFC West you can eliminate Arizona and Seattle right now, so the 9ers do have some latitude).

  5. Thats weird, anyone saying Lance wasnt going to be a stud was ridiculed. He is not going to be Russel Wilson. Sorry Niners fans

  6. True statement he stinks. Imagina being stuck with this kid? # 3 draft pick total nad complete bust. Go ahead and start Jimmi G unless you’re trying to lose games.

  8. I don’t think any QB would’ve looked great under those conditions yesterday. We don’t know how Lance will ultimately turn out, but I’m still not entirely sure why the 49ers needed to replace Jimmy G. anyway. The grass is always greener, I guess, unless it’s not.

    Lance is replacing a QB who got the team to the SB and deep into the playoffs. Those expectations have to be very high, he can’t just “learn and grow”. That’s why giving up so much for him was foolish.

  9. Lance, Fields, Lamar, Hurts all have one thing in common; none is going to beat you with their arm. Think of each of those QB’s top ten plays. Did any of them include them passing or their running?

  10. Niners have to beat Seattle next week, which you’d expect they would because they are heading to Denver then hosting the Rams after that.

    It appears 1-3 is best case scenario for the Niners after that shocking result yesterday. They have two winnable games in October but they are back to back trips to the east coast for the Falcons and Panthers. Outside of the 2nd Seattle game and a game against Washington, their schedule is going to be brutal. The Saints game looks like a toss as well. They are fortunate to be in the NFC.

    The star of the Niners run game the last few years is now the head coach in Miami.

    Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Chargers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Rams again, Bucs, end the season at LV and hosting the Cardinals.

    And Deandre Hopkins will be back for both Cardinals games so they don’t get that advantage. JJ Watt and Rondale Moore will also be back.

  11. Lance made the Bears look like an 8-9 team which they are certainly not (5-12 at best). Lynch/Shanny are wasting an opportunity to contend again. Hard to believe Niners ownership is allowing this.

    Not saying Lance won’t pan out someday, but why the hell are they wasting today?

  12. The only smart thing SF did regarding the QB position was hang onto Jimmy G. Drafting Lance and handing the reigns over to him was a huge mistake and ultimately will cost a lot of people their jobs.

  14. The field conditions also aided the pass defense. Joe Montana would have struggled to complete passes in that monsoon.

  15. Young QBs take a couple years to figure it out. Lance looked exactly how he was supposed to look. If you’re new to football, go back and watch some tape of the first season of every HOF QB. They all looked lost. Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw. For 49ers fans, go watch tape of Steve Young at Tampa Bay, before they gave up on him and sent him to the 49ers. Steve is no dummy, but you wouldn’t know that from watching him his first year. We all see how Josh Allen is doing. It wasn’t long ago all the experts were calling him a bust. I have no idea how Trey Lance is going to do, but I’m certainly not expecting perfection right away. I’m not expecting him to do things most HOF QB’s couldn’t do.

  16. Really fun game to watch, but it’s tough to take much away from this game given the conditions.

    Not a Niners fan, but if I was I wouldn’t be panicking just yet. Crazy game given the conditions. Congrats to the Bears on a nice win to start the season.

  17. Gold Blooded says:
    September 12, 2022 at 10:43 am
    The refs spotting the Bears a hundred yards also helped.

